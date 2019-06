CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters in Chesapeake have responded to a fire in the 1300 block of Kingston Way around 5 a.m. on Friday.

No injuries were reported at the fire in the Greenbrier Woods Apartments. The apartment building where the fire started was unoccupied, according to officials

Firefighters believe the fire started in the attic. It is unclear how the blaze started at this time.

