Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKTOWN, Va. - Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office need help identifying a suspect in a burglary case.

The burglary happened on May 30 in the 4200 block of Big Bethel Rd.

The sheriff's office released surveillance video showing the suspect trying to kick in a door.

If you can identify him, you can anonymously report a tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.