Chesapeake’s Grant Holloway wins 110-meter hurdle national title in record-breaking fashon

Posted 10:05 pm, June 7, 2019, by

AUSTIN, Texas – Add another title to the trophy case for Florida Gator Grant Holloway. Two, for that matter.

Grant Holloway. (Courtesy: Florida Athletics)

The Grassfield High product out of Chesapeake won two national championships at the NCAA Track & Field Championships on Friday night. As the third led in the 4×100-meter relay team, Florida broke the NCAA record with a 37.97 clock to win the title.

Shortly after, Holloway ran a 12.98 in the 110-meter hurdles to win the NCAA championship in the race for the third time in his career. His time of 12.98 broke a 40-year old record, set by Renaldo Nehemiah.

In his collegiate career, Holloway has now won six national titles in hurdles (60 & 110-meters).

