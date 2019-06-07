Chesapeake’s Grant Holloway wins 110-meter hurdle national title in record-breaking fashon

AUSTIN, Texas – Add another title to the trophy case for Florida Gator Grant Holloway. Two, for that matter.

The Grassfield High product out of Chesapeake won two national championships at the NCAA Track & Field Championships on Friday night. As the third led in the 4×100-meter relay team, Florida broke the NCAA record with a 37.97 clock to win the title.

Shortly after, Holloway ran a 12.98 in the 110-meter hurdles to win the NCAA championship in the race for the third time in his career. His time of 12.98 broke a 40-year old record, set by Renaldo Nehemiah.

In his collegiate career, Holloway has now won six national titles in hurdles (60 & 110-meters).

1️⃣2️⃣.9️⃣8️⃣ 🔥🔥🔥🔥@Flaamingoo_ goes 6️⃣ for 6️⃣ in #NCAATF finals… And breaks the 40-year-old COLLEGIATE RECORD!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/qNS89tGv3l — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 8, 2019