Bipartisan House resolution issued in D.C. to honor Virginia Beach shooting victims

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan effort between the 11 members of Virginia’s House of Representative members helped pass a resolution on Capitol Hill commemorating the 12 victims in the tragic mass shooting in Virginia Beach on May 31, plus those who responded to help.

The resolution led by Rep. Elaine Luria — who represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District — honored he 12 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims, heroic first responders, brave city officials, and the resilient broader community, according to a release from her office.

“In order to understand Virginia Beach’s grief, America must know the 12 names, their stories, and their unforgettable impact,” Congresswoman Luria said. “I have introduced this resolution so Congress can properly remember the victims and honor the heroism that emerged from this tragedy. I thank Virginia’s Congressional Delegation for showing strong support for our community. Swift passage of this resolution will make clear that the Commonwealth and nation grieve with Virginia Beach.”

The shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center took the life of 11 city workers. The twelfth was a contractor who was in the building working on paperwork.

Here are statements from Virginia House of Representative members:

Congresswoman Elaine Luria

Congressman Bobby Scott

“This has been a terrible week for Virginians, and all of our hearts are broken for the victims and their loved ones. However, though all of the Commonwealth mourns after yet another tragic mass shooting, we are all united in our support for the Virginia Beach community. I thank Congresswoman Luria for her leadership in introducing this resolution.”

Congressman A. Donald McEachin

“I am devastated by the horrific shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. My heart aches for the victims, their families, the Virginia Beach community, and the entire Commonwealth. We will mourn together.”

Congressman Rob Wittman

“My heart continues to be with the victims of the tragedy in Virginia Beach and their families. This resolution honors the victims as well as gives thanks to the countless first responders and Virginians who saved so many lives that day. I am proud to partner with my fellow Virginia members as we stand united against these senseless acts of violence.”

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger

“The shooting on May 31 was a dark moment for the people of Virginia, and our hearts ache for the community of Virginia Beach. As we stand together as a Virginia delegation, we remember each life taken, each survivor, and each family impacted. They will never be forgotten, and we are committed to keeping their memory alive, comforting those who grieve, and staying strong as a Commonwealth.”

Congressman Denver Riggleman

“My heart and many across Virginia broke when we heard of the tragedy that occurred in Virginia Beach last week. I continue to pray for the victims, their families, and all affected. I thank the first responders, emergency personnel, and law enforcement for their bravery and commitment to duty. This resolution that the Virginia delegation has come together to support is an important step to help the community heal and honor all those affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Congressman Morgan Griffith

“We are still shocked and saddened by the horrific act of violence in Virginia Beach. I am honored to sign onto this resolution along with my Virginia congressional colleagues to show that Southwest Virginia stands with the victims, the first responders, and all the souls affected by this tragedy.”

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton

“My heart breaks — and our entire Commonwealth is heartbroken — for the 12 Virginians lost to this terrible tragedy. No family and no community should have to suffer like this. In the midst of our collective grief, let us thank our brave first responders who demonstrated extraordinary courage to save lives and prevent further tragedy. I know all Virginians are united in our resolve to come together and work to ensure this is the last mass shooting in our Commonwealth. We stand with Virginia Beach.”

Congressman Gerry Connolly

“As a Commonwealth, and as a congressional delegation, our hearts break for those lost during this tragedy in Virginia Beach. I thank my colleagues, especially Congresswoman Luria, for coming together in this difficult time to celebrate the life and legacy of these 12 brave Virginians.”