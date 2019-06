Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - ExploraVision is more than just a student science competition. Since its inception in 1992, more than 350,000 students from across the U.S. and Canada have participated in this fun and engaging program that can inspire a lifelong love of science, technology and innovation for students and teachers. We talk to astronaut Leland Melvin and four of the ExploraVision participants about their roles and the importance of STEM education.