HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) is offering free admission to its museum for the entire month of June.

Virginia MOCA says that it is offering free admission, “in an effort to provide a place of respite and community for the citizens of Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads.”

