Virginia health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Northern Virginia

DULLES, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health is warning the public of a possible measles exposure in Northern Virginia.

Out of caution officials are informing people who were at various locations during specified time frames, that they may have been exposed to a person with measles.

Dulles International Airport in Terminal A and Baggage Claim level on Sunday, June 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center, 15225 Heathcote Boulevard, Haymarket, in the emergency department on Sunday, June 2 at 11 p.m. through early Monday, June 3 at 4:30 a.m.

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, 3600 Joseph Siewick Drive, Fairfax, in the emergency department, including the waiting area, on Tuesday, June 4 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

The Health Department said, “Measles is a highly contagious illness that is spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected individual. Measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough. The second stage begins around the third to seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body.”

If you were at the locations above and have had two doses of a measles containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles only vaccine which is available in other countries) you are protected and do not need to take any action. If you have not you have received one dose you are likely protected and your risk of getting measles is low. S second dose is recommenced though.

If you have never received a measles containing vaccine nor had a documented case of measles, you may be at risk of getting measles from this exposure. Contact your local health department or health care provider for advice on possible intervention to decrease your risk of becoming infected or other precautions you need to take. Let them know before arriving that you may have been exposed.

