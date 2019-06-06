Virginia Beach golfer Marc Leishman reps #VBStrong for upcoming U.S. Open

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Last week when the tragic acts occurred at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, Marc Leishman was on the hunt for a Memorial Tournament championship in Ohio.

The Virginia Beach resident, who is a four-time PGA Tour winner, lives less than two miles from where the shooting occurred, he told the Australian Associated Press.

“It’s devastating when it happens anywhere but when it’s that close to home, it’s frightening,” Leishman said in a story with the AAP.

As the U.S. Open begins next week, Leishman has his tournament golf bag outfitted with a #VBStrong hashtag and a heart wrapping “VB”.

Leishman’s wife, Audrey, captioned the photo “My favorite golf bag to date.”

Marc will be paired with Rory Mcilroy and John Rahm in the first round of the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, California.