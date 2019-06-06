Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Even hotter with more showers and storms

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Expect a dry start this morning with muggy temperatures in the 70s. Skies will start mostly sunny with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Showers and storms will develop during the lunchtime hour today ahead of a cold front and move east through our area during the late afternoon and evening (50%). High temperatures today will be hot with highs near the 90 degree mark.

Thanks to the passing cold front, it won’t be as hot on Friday. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s. Expect another unsettled day however, with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. (50%)

Heading into the weekend, our weather pattern will continue to be unsettled. Saturday is looking drier (30%) and more like the pick of the weekend with highs in the low 80s with only a few afternoon storms. Sunday will feature increased rain chances (50%) with highs in the mid 80s.

An area of low pressure will move towards the mid-Atlantic with increasing rain chances early next week (60%). Temperatures will continue to be close to normal and in the low to mid 80s.