Student brings firearm to Portsmouth high school

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth high school student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to school.

According to Misty Holley with the Portsmouth Police Department, dispatch received a call at 12:06 p.m. about a male Churchland High School student who had a gun.

The school’s resource officer responded and took the student into custody. The student, a juvenile freshman, is facing multiple criminal charges.

The school was put on lockdown, but the lockdown was lifted and instruction continued as normal.

No one was injured.

Principal Shawn Millaci sent this message to parents of Churchland High School students:

Good afternoon, Churchland families. This is Principal Shawn Millaci. I am calling you today with an important message about school safety. Earlier today, a student came forward to report another student may have a weapon on school grounds. Administration immediately identified and searched the freshmen student, and he now faces criminal charges as well as disciplinary action here at the school. I want to thank the student who came forward and made the initial report. As you discuss this with your children tonight, please review with them the role they play in keeping our school safe. Specifically, if they ever see something suspicious, please encourage them to find an administrator or staff member and report their concerns. In short, if they see something, say something. Thank you for your help and understanding, and, as always, for your continued support of Churchland High School.

