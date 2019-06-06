× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, rain and more rain!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

You don’t need to start gathering the animals two by two, but we do have a big dose of rain on the way over the next few days and the threat for some localized flooding.

A strong cold front will cross our region tonight, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Then that front will stall out just to our south across North Carolina and stick around all weekend.

Waves of showers and storms will move along that front, bringing us a good chance for rain all the way through the weekend and even into next week.

The silver lining: milder temperatures. Expect highs only in the upper 70s on Friday and Saturday and near 80° on Sunday.

The soggy weather sticks around well into the work week, but the milder weather does not. Expect high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s most of next week.

We will have a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

After some morning showers on Thursday, we expect the soggy pattern to finally break. Stay tuned.