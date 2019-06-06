ODU baseball’s Andy Garriola named Freshman All-American

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – After putting together a record-setting first-year performance, Andy Garriola of the Old Dominion baseball team has been named to the 2019 Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American team powered by Diamond. The outfielder was also selected the C-USA Freshman of the Year and named to the All-C-USA First Team All-Conference.

The California native hit .328 with 19 doubles, 62 RBIs and 10 home runs. His 62 RBIs are an ODU freshman record and the most by any Monarch since 2011. Garriola joins teammates Vinnie Pasquantino, John Wilson and Kyle Battle on the Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American team, who were all selected in 2017.

This marks head coach Chris Finwood’s sixth Freshman All-American at ODU.

To view the entire release from Collegiate Baseball, click here.