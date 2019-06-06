North American Sand Soccer Championships return to Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – From June 7th to 9th, thousands of beach soccer enthusiasts will flock to the Virginia Beach oceanfront to compete in the 26th Ferguson North American Sand Soccer Championships (NASSC). This year’s event features almost 900 soccer teams and an estimated additional 300+ sidekick beach sport teams (field hockey, flag football, kickball and volleyball). Per a City of Virginia Beach economic impact survey, NASSC generates $14 million annually.

The U.S. Open features men’s and women’s professional beach soccer teams from around the world competing for cash prizes. Matches begin at 8:00am on Friday and Saturday and run until 10:00pm. Playoff matches begin on Sunday at 8am and conclude with the championship games: at 11:30am for the women’s championship match and 2:30pm for the men’s championship match. All games are free and open to the public.

NASSC is hosted by the Hampton Roads Soccer Council, a 501c3 non-profit organization, and all proceeds benefit the Hampton Roads Soccer Complex (HRSC) in Virginia Beach, VA. HRSC is a 24-field soccer complex (includes 22 Bermuda grass fields and 2 artificial turf fields) and hosts over 400,000 visitors annually.

For more information about the event visit: http://www.sandsoccer.com

Related stories:

Sand soccer celebrates silver anniversary in Virginia Beach

Reach of the beach

Son of a beacher man

World’s best compete in sand soccer championship in Va. Beach

FC Barcelona claims U.S. Open title at North American Sand Soccer Championships