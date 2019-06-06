Marc Anthony joining ‘In the Heights’ movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda announced some big news Thursday about the film adaptation of his hit musical, “In the Heights.”

The Broadway star and creator of the award-winning musical “Hamilton,” announced that Marc Anthony has been cast as Sonny’s father.

The film, which is being produced by Warner Bros, is directed by Jon M. Chu with the screenplay by Quiara Alegría. (CNN and Warner Bros. share parent company WarnerMedia.)

“Okay I actually can’t hold it in anymore. Sonny’s father will be played by @MarcAnthony. It’s a brief but pivotal role. …And I still can’t believe it. #InTheHeightsMovie,” Miranda wrote in a tweet to announce the casting news.

The musical is about a group of men and women living in the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York, set over three days. “In the Heights,” which first debuted on Broadway to rave reviews in 2008, has won four Tony Awards and a Grammy.

The film version will also star Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, Gregory Diaz IV, Jimmy Smits and Kevin Rosario.

“In the Heights” is expected to hit theaters in June 2020.