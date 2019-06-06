× London to get ‘world’s first’ infinity pool with 360-degree views

LONDON – For thrill-seeking swimmers, the chance to take a death-defying dip might not be far away. Plans to build a rooftop infinity pool — with 360-degree views of the London skyline — are in motion.

The designs for the 600,000-liter pool and 55-story building, named Infinity London, have been unveiled by Compass Pools. The designers claim the concept is a world-first, describing the structure as “the only building in the world to incorporate a 360-degree infinity pool.”

The pool will be made from cast acrylic and will feature transparent sides and floors, so visitors below will be able to see swimmers splashing around above them.

To keep views pristine, there are no stairs on the outside of the pool or the building — instead, a spiral staircase that rotates and rises through the water provides access for swimmers.

The designers envisage that the pool will sparkle like “jewel-topped torch” at night, with the building fitted with a collection of lights.

“We faced some quite major technical challenges to this building, the biggest one being how to actually get into the pool,” said Compass Pool’s swimming pool designer and technical director Alex Kemsley in an interview on the company’s website.

“The solution is based on the door of a submarine, coupled with a rotating spiral staircase which rises from the pool floor when someone wants to get in or out — the absolute cutting edge of swimming pool and building design and a little bit James Bond to boot!”

The pool will also be fitted with a built-in anemometer to monitor wind speed, and will be linked to a computer-controlled building management system that will regulate the pool’s temperature and ensure water doesn’t spill onto the streets below. The water will be heated using waste energy from the building’s air conditioning system.

The designers also plan for a five-star hotel to sit underneath the pool in the top stories of the skyscraper.

Construction of the pool could begin in 2020 if partners and contractors are confirmed.