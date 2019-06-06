Local businesses, organizations giving big donations to help Virginia Beach shooting victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Following the tragedy in Virginia Beach that took the lives of 12 people, many local businesses across Hampton Roads are giving large sums of money to help the victims of the mass shooting.
The United Way of South Hampton Roads and the City of Virginia Beach partnered to create the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund. Eleven of the 12 people who died in the shooting worked for the City of Virginia Beach.
According to the United Way, more than 30 companies have pledged their support. The fund reached more than $2 million Thursday.
Here is a look at the donations so far (that have been reported to us) from businesses and organizations in your community:
TowneBank – The bank was the first corporate donor to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund, donating $500,000. The first of the money was earmarked to be used to cover funeral expenses for the 12 people killed.
The bank is also accepting check and money donations to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund at all of its locations.
Virginia Natural Gas
The Franklin Johnston Group
Atlantic Union Bank
SunTrust
Prevailance
Chartway Federal Credit Union
Dragas Companies
S.B. Ballard Construction Company
Troutman Sanders
BB&T
Hall MileOne Autogroup
Checkered Flag
Beach Ford
Charles Barker Automotive
First Team
MEB General Contractors
Priority Automotive
ServiceLink
Wells Fargo
Dominion Energy
Southern Bank
World Fuel Services
Willcox Savage Attorneys at Law
Southern Company Gas
Bank of America
The Camp Family Foundations
Hampton Roads Community Foundation
Langley
Kaufman & Canoles Attorneys at Law
Old Point National Bank
Virginia REALTORS
Global Running Day – The running organization has raised for the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.
“We decided to give back to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund set up by United Way,” said J&A Racing owner Jerry Frostick. “When it comes to Global Running Day, we are all runners, and I think we all feel that when things are tough, a run always seems to help heal. Running with good friends and the community is the best way for us to start the healing process in Virginia Beach.”
