Local businesses, organizations giving big donations to help Virginia Beach shooting victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Following the tragedy in Virginia Beach that took the lives of 12 people, many local businesses across Hampton Roads are giving large sums of money to help the victims of the mass shooting.

The United Way of South Hampton Roads and the City of Virginia Beach partnered to create the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund. Eleven of the 12 people who died in the shooting worked for the City of Virginia Beach.

According to the United Way, more than 30 companies have pledged their support. The fund reached more than $2 million Thursday.

Here is a look at the donations so far (that have been reported to us) from businesses and organizations in your community:

TowneBank – The bank was the first corporate donor to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund, donating $500,000. The first of the money was earmarked to be used to cover funeral expenses for the 12 people killed.

The bank is also accepting check and money donations to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund at all of its locations.

Virginia Natural Gas

The Franklin Johnston Group

Atlantic Union Bank

SunTrust

Prevailance

Chartway Federal Credit Union

Dragas Companies

S.B. Ballard Construction Company

Troutman Sanders

BB&T

Hall MileOne Autogroup

Checkered Flag

Beach Ford

Charles Barker Automotive

First Team

MEB General Contractors

Priority Automotive

ServiceLink

Wells Fargo

Dominion Energy

Southern Bank

World Fuel Services

Willcox Savage Attorneys at Law

Southern Company Gas

Bank of America

The Camp Family Foundations

Hampton Roads Community Foundation

Langley

Kaufman & Canoles Attorneys at Law

Old Point National Bank

Virginia REALTORS

Global Running Day – The running organization has raised for the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

“We decided to give back to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund set up by United Way,” said J&A Racing owner Jerry Frostick. “When it comes to Global Running Day, we are all runners, and I think we all feel that when things are tough, a run always seems to help heal. Running with good friends and the community is the best way for us to start the healing process in Virginia Beach.”

