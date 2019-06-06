Homeowners displaced after grill fire at James City Co. townhome

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – A fire at a townhome in the 5100 block of Greenwich Mews in the Mews of Williamsburg subdivision late Thursday afternoon left its occupants without a place to stay for the night.

Units from the James City County Fire Department responded to the fire at 4:49 p.m. The homeowner called 911 reporting a grill on fire on the back deck.

The first arriving units found heavy fire conditions in the back of the two-story townhome with fire extending into the attic.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 6:41 p.m. Two of the units suffered significant fire and smoke damage to two of the units.

No injuries were reported.

The James City-Bruno Volunteer Fire Department, the Williamsburg Fire Department and the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety provided assistance.

Fire officials are reminding people of the following important safety tips when using grills:

Only use a grill outside and keep it at least 3 feet from siding, deck rails and eaves.

Clean the grill after each use

Keep a 3-foot safe zone around the grill.

Place cooled coals in a metal can with a lid.

Stay with a grill when it is in use.

Download the News 3 app for updates.