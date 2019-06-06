Free aerospace camps offered for children in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – With a mission to reach 1,400 students the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) and the City of Norfolk are teaming up to offer a robust STEM education program as part of the city’s nine-week Parks and Recreation summer camp.

Fly Norfolk, which the program(s) running in August is being called, will offer targeted educational programming in aviation and aerospace to a variety of age groups., according to the City of Norfolk.

“For years, we have been providing programming and support to the city’s outreach to citizens, but never before have we been able to offer STEM programming to so many Norfolk youth within such a wide variety of aviation-related programs.”

The programs offer to students will be split between: Ages 7-9, called the Young Flyers program; ages 10-12, called the Flying Ace program; ages 13-15, called the Norfolk Navigators program; ages 16 and older, the Certified Drone Pilot program.

The Certified Drone Pilot program is very selective, according to the city.

Learn more about the Fly Norfolk program and register your child here.