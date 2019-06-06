Eagles, Carson Wentz agree to extension that makes him NFC East’s highest-paid QB

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Carson’s paycheck just “Wentz” up.

This afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they agreed to a contract extension with their fourth-year quarterback Carson Wentz. The deal is a four-year extension and will run through 2024.

The contract is worth $128 million, with guarantees over $100 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. With the extension, Wentz is now the highest-paid quarterback in the NFC East, and fourth highest-paid player in all of the NFL.

In 2017, Wentz had an MVP-caliber year before getting injured, throwing for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. In 40 career games, Wentz has thrown for 10,152 yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

Wentz tore his ACL towards the end of the Eagles regular season in 2017 as they embarked on a Super Bowl run. Last season, he was shut down after 11 games due to a fractured vertebrae in his back.

The Eagles open up the season against the Washington Redskins on September 8th.