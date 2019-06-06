Dog found shot in the face in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Over $1,000 has been raised for a dog that was shot in the face in Virginia Beach, according to Compassion For Canines.

The small hound/pittie mix reportedly was shot through the mouth and Virginia Beach Animal Control did respond to the call for the dog being shot.

At this time, the bullet has been removed but a severe infection that started, left her unable to eat at first, so she is currently on a liquid diet through her feeding tube for the next 10-14 days.

While the dog is doing better, Compassion For Canines is asking for donations and for any information on who the owner(s) of “Pearl” may be.

Compassion For Canines says the bullet passed through her hard palate ripping it to shreds, with the bullet ending up lodged in her lower jaw. They added that she was taken to Blue Pearl Emergency Hospital immediately, where she underwent X-rays to reveal just how devastating her injuries were.