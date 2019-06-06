Chris Evans blasts group planning ‘Straight Pride’ parade in Boston

Chris Evans blasted a group of men planning to hold a “Straight Pride” parade in his hometown of Boston as “homophobic” on Wednesday.

The Marvel star took to Twitter to tell the men that instead of focusing on people’s sexual orientation, they should look inside themselves.

“Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??” Evans tweeted to 12.2 million followers.

He added, “Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. … Instead of going immediately to anger (which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand) take a moment to search for empathy and growth.”

His tweet comes coincides with June’s Pride Month for the LGBTQ community.

The “Straight” parade is an attempt by Mark Sahady, vice president of Super Happy Fun America, for people to celebrate “on behalf of the straight community.”

The event is tentatively scheduled for August 31.

“We will have the streets closed and be allowed floats and vehicles,” Sahady posted to Facebook. “This is our chance to have a patriotic parade in Boston as we celebrate straight pride.”

Sahady also assured the group’s followers that the parade will happen, despite pushback.

“We filed a discrimination complaint and it appears the City of Boston understands they would lose in litigation,” he posted to Facebook. “The city is now working with us on the parade.”

Boston celebrates an annual Pride Week every year and this Saturday will hold their 49th Boston Pride Parade with the theme “Looking Back, Loving Forward” to highlight the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, a major catalyst for the Pride movement.