“Believe It or Not,” Bruce Campbell previews his latest project on Coast Live

Posted 3:30 pm, June 6, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Bruce Campbell, star of "The Evil Dead", is taking viewers on a new adventure revealing both truly weird and awe-inspiring stories from around the world in the latest reboot of "Ripley's Believe It or Not". He joins us with a preview of what to expect from the show and some background on his involvement with the series.

"Ripley's Believe It or Not" premieres Sunday, June 9th at 9:00 p.m. on the Travel Channel. For more information visit www.travelchannel.com/shows/ripleys-believe-it-or-not.

