Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Threat for severe storms today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat, humidity, and storms return… Temperatures this morning will start in the 60s and 70s, about 5 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Highs will climb to the upper 80s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see partly cloudy skies this morning to midday, but scattered showers and storms will move in this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail. It will be windy today with SW winds at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

A cold front will move in and stall out, leaving us stuck in an unsettled weather pattern for the second half of the week. Highs will warm to near 90 on Thursday with a mix of clouds and scattered showers/storms. Our severe threat will be lower tomorrow, but heavy downpours are still possible.

Highs will slip to the low 80s on Friday, but it will still be muggy. As the stalled front dips to our south, rain chances will drop slightly but a scattered shower or storm is still possible, especially in NC.

Today: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms, Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 5th

1985 Severe Weather: Central Virginia, Virginia Beach

Tropical Update

A trough of low pressure is located near the lower Texas and northeastern Mexico coast. While development of this system is not expected, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of eastern Mexico, southeastern Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (near 0%)

