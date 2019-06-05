Royals select ODU’s Vinnie Pasquantino in 11th round of MLB Draft

Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting
NORFOLK, Va. – Pasquantino is the pick for Kansas City.

Wednesday, with the 319th overall selection in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft (11th round), the Kansas City Royals pick Old Dominion University slugger Vinnie Pasquantino.

Pasquantino, a first baseman, led ODU and ranked third in Conference USA with 16 home runs in 2019. The Monarchs’ 3-hole hitter batted .302 with 55 RBIs – a total that ranked sixth-best in the league.

His .573 slugging percentage led the Monarchs and ranked 5th in the league. He also had a .994 fielding percentage – eighth-highest in C-USA.

Pasquantino, a native of Moseley, Virginia who attended James River High School, is the second-highest ODU position player drafted since 2000. Shortstop Zach Rutherford was a sixth round selection by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2017 MLB Draft.

