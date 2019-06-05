Norfolk firefighters rescue two woman out of Lafayette River

NORFOLK, Va. – Officials responded to the Lafayette River Wednesday morning after two woman fell out of their kayak.

Reports say the two woman went out to row but say they didn’t know how to swim when they fell overboard.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m.

Norfolk firefighters launched their inflatable zodiac boat to rescue the woman, which is a small inflatable boat for tight water spaces.

No injuries were reported and no one was transported to the hospital.

There is no further information.