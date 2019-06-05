Local women making a heartwarming impact through VB Strong decals

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Two women in Hampton Roads are making a powerful impact through VB Strong decals that are helping raise money for the 12 people who lost their lives in the Virginia Beach mass shooting last Friday.

The decals made through the organizational efforts of Sarah Lacy Stiles and her friend Stacy Poole have already raised $800 in about a 24-hour span, and cost only $10.

$8 out of the $10 dollar sticker goes toward The Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund partnering with The United Way of South Hampton Roads (additional $2 is for supplies for making the stickers).

“We are cutting each individual decal so turnaround time is a few days but we are working to get them in the mail asap,” said Stiles in a post.

You can buy a decal by messaging Sarah Lacy Stiles on Facebook. And you can access Facebook to do so by clicking on the Facebook post below.

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.