Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting
Click for continued team coverage – 12 victims, shooter killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting

How you can relax outside to music from opera and Broadway on Coast Live

Posted 2:06 pm, June 5, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - On June 8th, Virginia Opera will be presenting "Arias & Duets of LOVE" featuring music from favorite operas and Broadway shows on the rolling lawn of Historic Battersea. This year the will be featuring music from shows that were in Broadway in 1969 to celebrate the 50th birthday of "Virginia is for Lovers".

Jessica Noll and Martha Burton tell us more about the event which is a part of the 50 Days of Love in the Best PART of Virginia.

Presented by
Petersburg Area Regional Tourism
50 Days of LOVE in the Best PART of Virginia
www.petersburgarea.org
(804) 861-1666

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.