How you can relax outside to music from opera and Broadway on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - On June 8th, Virginia Opera will be presenting "Arias & Duets of LOVE" featuring music from favorite operas and Broadway shows on the rolling lawn of Historic Battersea. This year the will be featuring music from shows that were in Broadway in 1969 to celebrate the 50th birthday of "Virginia is for Lovers".

Jessica Noll and Martha Burton tell us more about the event which is a part of the 50 Days of Love in the Best PART of Virginia.

Presented by

Petersburg Area Regional Tourism

50 Days of LOVE in the Best PART of Virginia

www.petersburgarea.org

(804) 861-1666