Hampton Police investigating shooting of 28-year-old man

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police is investigating a shooting that left one 28-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to officials with the department, the shooting in the 100 block of Golden Gate Drive happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

So far, police are saying that the 28-year-old was sitting in a vehicle when the unknown suspect fired several shots toward the vehicle. The victim was struck once as a result. There were no other injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

There is no suspect information to be released at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will help police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

