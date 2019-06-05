Funny video: Isle of Wight deputy attempts to learn dance moves from local children

Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting
ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. - A deputy of the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office got a tutorial on how to "floss."

The only few years old dance move called "flossing" - popularized through YouTube and social media - was taught to Deputy Johnson by two young boys in Windsor.

At the end of the video, the deputy taking the video calls the two boys, "the coolest in Windsor". Windsor, Virginia, is in Isle of Wight County.

While it seemed that Deputy Johnson may have had trouble learning the dance, his attempt certainly brightens the day for two young boys in his community.

