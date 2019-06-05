Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting
First Warning Forecast: Highs near 90 with afternoon storms

Temperatures will once again be mild overnight with lows near 70 degrees. A few lingering showers possible.

 

Thursday morning should be mostly dry. Showers and storms will popup during the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will be hot with highs near the 90 degree mark. Right now, we’re looking at a 60 percent chance. Not as hot on Friday. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s. We’ll see more clouds and another chance for showers and storms.

 

The weekend will continue to be unsettled and rain chances will more than likely change before then due to the models disagreeing. Keeping a chance for some showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low and mid 80s. Will continue to monitor this. Right now, Saturday is looking like the pick of the weekend.

 

Unsettled weather will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Right now, keeping a 60 percent chance of showers and storms. Temperatures will continue to be in the low to mid 80s which is seasonable for this time of year.

 

Weather & Health 

Pollen: Low-Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

 

 

 

Tropical Update

No Tropical Activity

 

 

 

