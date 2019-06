Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Olympic gymnast and actress Cathy Rigby and comedian Alonzo Bodden join us to talk about the feud that has brought them to town.

"Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition" is the touring version of the televised game show that promises to bring that "Feud" energy to the Virginia Beach Sandler Center on June 5th.

Learn more at sandlercenter.org.