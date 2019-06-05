Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting
Click for continued team coverage – 12 victims, shooter killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting

Police searching for suspect allegedly involved in Hampton store robbery

Posted 2:42 pm, June 5, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need help identifying the suspect they say is connected with a business robbery that occurred on Wednesday.

Around 12:53 a.m., officials received a call in reference to a robbery that had just occurred at the 7–Eleven located in the 8500 block of Orcutt Avenue.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the area on foot. They were last seen headed northbound towards Todds Lane, police say.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, 5’5–5’7 in height, 160–165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black mask, black and white work gloves, grey hooded sweatshirt, and grey sweatpants.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.