Police searching for suspect allegedly involved in Hampton store robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need help identifying the suspect they say is connected with a business robbery that occurred on Wednesday.

Around 12:53 a.m., officials received a call in reference to a robbery that had just occurred at the 7–Eleven located in the 8500 block of Orcutt Avenue.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the area on foot. They were last seen headed northbound towards Todds Lane, police say.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, 5’5–5’7 in height, 160–165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black mask, black and white work gloves, grey hooded sweatshirt, and grey sweatpants.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.