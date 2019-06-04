VB tattoo shop offering $50 tattoos, all proceeds going to families of shooting victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A tattoo parlor is offering discounted prices on tattoos and all the proceeds will go to the families of the Virginia Beach mass shooting victims.

Sandbridge Tattoo, located at 2336 Elson Green Avenue, Suite 108, will be doing the following tattoos for $50, which is below their minimum of $80.

They will be doing the discounted tattoos from June 3 – June 10, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., to provide more opportunities for those impacted by this tragedy.

For more information, click here, or call (757)-427-0314.

