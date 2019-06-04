× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Another nice day, but heat and humidity returns

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cool and sunny today, heat and storms return… Today will be another nice day. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Humidity will remain low and winds will be light.

Heat and humidity will return on Wednesday. Highs will climb to the upper 80s. We will see sunshine Wednesday morning with clouds building in through midday. Scattered showers and storms will move in by the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

A cold front will move in and stall out, leaving us stuck in an unsettled weather pattern for the second half of the week. It will remain warm and muggy with highs in the 80s to near 90 for the end of the work week and weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N/S 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 4th

1817 Tornadoes: Henrico Co, King William Co

1834 Tornado South Central Virginia

1985 Severe Thunderstorms: Northeast NC 1.00″-3.75″ Hail

Tropical Update

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure located over southwestern Gulf of Mexico. This system is expected to move slowly northwest toward the coast of Mexico, and it could become a tropical cyclone before moving inland later today or tonight. Regardless of development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern and eastern Mexico during the next few days. Heavy rainfall is also likely to spread over southeastern Texas and Louisiana through Thursday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.