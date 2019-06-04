× Taco Bell customer calls police after restaurant runs out of taco shells

SLIDELL, La. — A Taco Bell in Louisiana ran out of taco shells Monday, which was emergency enough for one customer to call police.

Police in Slidell say someone called to complain that the Taco Bell on Gause Boulevard had run out of both hard and soft taco shells.

“While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this,” the department wrote on its Facebook page, calling it a “we can’t make this stuff up” story.

While there was no word on the status of taco shells at the Louisiana location, Slidell police said they hoped the situation would be resolved in time for Taco Tuesday.