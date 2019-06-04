Swimming advisories issued for multiple Norfolk beaches

NORFOLK, Va. – Swimming advisories have been issued Tuesday for multiple beaches in Norfolk due to unsafe bacteria levels.

Advisories are in effect for the following locations:

21st Bay

5th Bay

Capeview Avenue

North Community Beach

Ocean View Park

Sarah Constant

10th View

13th View

Captain’s Quarters Beach

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness, but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be present as well.

People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

