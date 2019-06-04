Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting
Suffolk to introduce first inclusive playground

Posted 1:16 pm, June 4, 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Parks & Recreation will hold a Ribbon Cutting on June 12 at 2:30 p.m. for the Inclusive Playground at the Kids Zone Community Playground.

The park is located in Lake Meade Park, at 201 Holly Lawn Parkway behind the Kroger. This is the first inclusive playground in the city.

Inclusive play incorporates a design that creates a space for children with different abilities to interact and play together.

The playground was partially funded through grants from the Obici Foundation and a partnership between Playcore, Gametime and the Virginia Recreation Parks Society.

This is a free event and the public is invited to attend. For more information, call (757)-514-7250.

