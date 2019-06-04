‘Skins scoop: Trent Williams a no-show for Redskins mandatory minicamp

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The NFL is a business. And, the Redskins best offensive lineman is skipping the team’s mandatory minicamp for what’s being described as a business decision.

Trent Williams, the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle, was a no-show Tuesday as the Redskins conducted a full-squad minicamp session. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Williams is holding out for a new contract.

“I talked to him a little while ago,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden admitted after the team’s workout. “This is personal between him and his agent and our organization, and we will handle it accordingly. Trent knows we all want him back. I want him back in the worst way and I know his teammates want him back in the worst way, but at the end of the day there is a business side of pro football and that’s what he is about right now. So, we will find out what happens. Hopefully, we’ll get it all situated soon and get him back here.”

With two years remaining on his contract, Williams is scheduled to bring in roughly $14.7 million both this year and next year according to CBSSports.com.

Gruden called Williams the league’s best offensive tackle, but last season, Williams graded out as Pro Football Focus’ 21st best offensive tackle. He’s also missed 16 games the past five seasons.