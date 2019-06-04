Portuguese man-o’-war washes up on Outer Banks shores

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. – A very bubbly creature with a big sting made its way to the shores of the Outre Banks on Sunday!

Pictured is a Portuguese Man-of-War, or a Physalia physalis, which is a colony of individual organisms working as one.

According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, these creatures are propelled by winds and ocean currents alone and rise up to six inches above the water line, resembling an 18th-century Portuguese warship under full sail.

Beach-goers should be cautious if they see a creature that looks similar to this. Even dead ones that are washed up on shore can deliver a sting.

Sometimes, man-of-wars are found in groups of 1,000 or more, floating in warm waters throughout the world’s oceans.

