Officials searching for suspect wanted after several Northampton Co. home break-ins

NORTHAMPTON Co., N.C. – The Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect they believe is involved in numerous home break-ins.

During May 20 – May 29, numerous homes were broken into within the Woodland area. Surveillance video captured the subjects involved.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect or with further information regarding the break-ins are encouraged to contact the Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office at (252)-534-2611 or Crime Stoppers at (252)-534-1110.

There is no further information at this time.