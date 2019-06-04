Man seriously injured in Norfolk shooting, two people arrested in connection

NORFOLK, Va. – Police have arrested one man and one teen in the connection with a shooting that sent a 48-year-old man to the hospital with life threatening injuries on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Fort Worth Avenue and the victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to officials.

Currently, the man is in critical but stable condition.

Those arrested are a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old Shaun L. McDaniel.

The 17-year-old has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm. McDaniel has been charged with possession of stolen property.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story