Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting
Click for continued team coverage – 12 victims, shooter killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting

Man seriously injured in Norfolk shooting, two people arrested in connection

Posted 6:53 pm, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:07AM, June 5, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Police have arrested one man and one teen in the connection with a shooting that sent a 48-year-old man to the hospital with life threatening injuries on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Fort Worth Avenue and the victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to officials.

Currently, the man is in critical but stable condition.

Those arrested are a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old Shaun L. McDaniel.

The 17-year-old has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm. McDaniel has been charged with possession of stolen property.

Download the News 3 App  for updates on this story

Google Map for coordinates 36.917503 by -76.265385.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.