Man killed in Chesapeake motorcycle crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man died after a motorcycle crash that happened around 11 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of Campostella Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to officials. They added that police are still investigating what exactly was the cause of the accident.

Police have not yet released the name of the driver, but they did say that the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Campostella Road is shut down to vehicle traffic between Carolyn Drive and River Creek Road while this investigation is being conducted.

