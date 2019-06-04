Local print shop giving away free #VBStrong stickers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One local print shop is showing their support for Virginia Beach through stickers.

In the wake of the deadly mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center that took the lives of 12 people, Print Republic VB has created #VBStrong stickers that they will give away to the community for free.

“Print Republic VB wants to extend our deepest condolences to those affected by the tragedy on Friday, May 31. We have created some VBStrong Stickers that are FREE to anyone who would like one!” Rachel Cox of Print Republic VB said on Facebook. “Let’s put as many as we can on our vehicles and businesses to let our City Employees know we are with them! Show them the love that we know our community has for them today and in the coming weeks and months! Let’s show them that their city stands behind all of them!”

Cox said Print Republic VB employees will be at the store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and will hand out the stickers “as quickly as they are coming off the press.”

If you’d like a sticker, visit Print Republic VB at 1933 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Suite 104.

