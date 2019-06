Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Kitten season is upon us and it can be difficult for no-kill shelters like the Norfolk SPCA to care for the huge intake of animals. That's why fostering is so important. Lee Ensley and Cat Daniels discuss the fostering process and show us the proper way to care for a foster kitten while it waits for its fur-ever home.

For more information or to learn more about the adoptable pets featured, visit www.norfolkspca.org.