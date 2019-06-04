Gov. Northam addresses gun violence after Virginia Beach mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam and other state leaders are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to call for more gun control.

In the press conference, Northam will call for a special legislative session to push gun control legislation in Richmond.

TODAY AT 10 AM: Governor Northam will announce Special Session to address gun violence. Watch live here: https://t.co/yVErOpqO06 — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 4, 2019

The call by Northam and other state leaders comes after the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday that took the life of 12 people and left four others wounded.

CBS News is reporting the legislation will include expanding background checks in the state and a review of potential restrictions on gun “silencers,” or suppressors, like the one used in Friday’s shooting.

