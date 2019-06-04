× First Warning Forecast: Tracking the return of heat and storms

Partly cloudy skies overnight. It will be milder with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will turn to the southwest as high pressure moves offshore. This will help temperatures to warm up in a big way Wednesday.

A much warmer and more humid day on tap Wednesday. Temperatures with soar to the mid and upper 80s. A few 90s are even possible. It will be a bit on the breezy side. Storm chances will increase by the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a big chunk of the area in a level 1 for severe weather which means and isolated severe storm is not out of the question. The biggest threat will be gusty winds. Also watch out for frequent lightning. Temperatures will once again be mild overnight with lows near 70 degrees.

Thursday morning should be mostly dry. Showers and storms will popup during the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will be hot with highs near the 90 degree mark. Storms aren’t looking too widespread. Keeping a 50/50 shot. Not as hot on Friday. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s. We’ll see more clouds and chance for showers and storms.

The weekend will continue to be unsettled and rain chances will more than likely change before then due to the models disagreeing. Keeping a chance for some showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low and mid 80s. Will continue to monitor this. I don’t think it will be a washout though by any means.

Unsettled weather will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Right now, keeping a 40-50 percent chance of showers and storms. Temperatures will continue to be in the low 80s which is seasonable for this time of year.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

The broad area of low pressure previously over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has weakened to a trough near the lower Texas and northeastern Mexico coasts, and development of this system is no longer expected.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (0%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.