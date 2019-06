NORFOLK, Va. – Crews with Norfolk Fire-Rescue are working a house fire in the 9600 block of Capeview Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:54 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene at 4:07 p.m.

Heavy fire on the outside of the home spread to the roof of the multi-family building, authorities say.

No injuries were reported. Units are still on scene.

This is a developing story.

