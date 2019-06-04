An organization providing outreach to at risk youth on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The mission of the Joe Lee Hansley Foundation is to provide outreach to at risk youth by promoting educational enrichment, leadership skills, one-on-one mentoring and global service initiatives that will cultivate the next generation of responsible leaders. Joe Lee Hansley joins us to talk about this organization and shares his journey leading up to its creation.

For more information visit www.jlhfoundation.com/.

