NORFOLK, Va – An 8-year-old was taken to CHKD with serious injuries after a single vehicle crash in the 1800 block of E. Indian River Road.

The crash that happened around 8 p.m. on Monday is still being investigated by Norfolk Police.

Officials have not released any further information on the crash, but more is expected to be released as police further their investigation.

