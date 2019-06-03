Virginia schools join Hampton Roads students in wearing blue for Virginia Beach victims

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — As students and staff return Monday to Virginia Beach schools, the superintendent encouraged them to wear blue to honor shooting victims — and students and staffers of Henrico County Public Schools are being asked to do the same, according to CBS 6.

Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell, a Virginia Beach native, said she had been thinking about the “unspeakable act of violence claimed the lives of 12 people and injured four more” since Friday.

“As we prepare to see your precious children again on Monday, the close proximity and possible connections may result in this event resonating more strongly within our schools,” Cashwell said.

We stand with @vbschools and @BeachSupe in encouraging all of the staff, students and families here in Henrico County Public Schools to *wear blue on Monday* in a meaningful gesture of togetherness. #LoveforVB #VBStrong #TogetherVB A message from Superintendent @AmyCashwell… pic.twitter.com/A4uuuSTLfO — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) June 3, 2019

Virginia Beach: ‘Blue represents the beach’ and ‘first responders’

“For us, blue represents the beach, and the color our first responders wear when they rush toward danger to save lives every day,” Natalie Allen, communications officer for Virginia Beach, Virginia schools, told CNN.

Blue is also the background of the city flag.

Aaron Spence, Virginia Beach superintendent, Saturday tweeted the announcement about wearing blue, and it was picked up by neighboring school districts.